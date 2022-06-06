Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares during the period. AssetMark Financial comprises approximately 0.4% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of AssetMark Financial worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 19.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 86.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYSE AMK traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,471. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.44). AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. AssetMark Financial’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AssetMark Financial (Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

