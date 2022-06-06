Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Quotient Technology worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Quotient Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quotient Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE QUOT traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,651. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

