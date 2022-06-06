Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Grows Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Catalent by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.81. 3,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,554. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. Catalent’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

