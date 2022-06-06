Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Acquires 1,017 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 0.7% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000.

NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.01. The stock had a trading volume of 59,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,233. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.46. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

