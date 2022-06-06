Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $805.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) will report sales of $805.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $809.17 million and the lowest is $803.50 million. Match Group posted sales of $707.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,158. Match Group has a 52 week low of $67.87 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.37, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,333,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Match Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

