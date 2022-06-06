Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Increased by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $9.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $367.64. The stock had a trading volume of 20,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,969. The firm has a market cap of $357.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.