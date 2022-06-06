Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Boosted by MIG Capital LLC

MIG Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,176 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 6.7% of MIG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MIG Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $67,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $574,844,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $8.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $366.75. 14,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,255,969. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

