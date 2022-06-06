Massachusetts Institute of Technology Invests $172.85 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 510,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,851,000. Snowflake makes up about 23.4% of Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Massachusetts Institute of Technology owned approximately 0.17% of Snowflake at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.6% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,208. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.53 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.89.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $359.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.55.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

