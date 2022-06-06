MASQ Tops One Day Trading Volume of $85,031.00 (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. MASQ has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $85,031.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for $0.0709 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 280.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00084722 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.48 or 0.00760161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.51 or 0.00382523 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

