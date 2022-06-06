Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Downgraded by CIBC to Hold

CIBC downgraded shares of Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. CIBC currently has C$10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$12.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRE. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.25.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at C$9.45 on Thursday. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$7.43 and a 1 year high of C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$759.47 million and a P/E ratio of 33.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.69.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$990.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.5299999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 12,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,568,400. Also, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari acquired 11,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.10 per share, with a total value of C$89,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 66,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$541,873.80. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,170 shares of company stock worth $201,252.

Martinrea International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.