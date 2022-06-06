Marshfield Associates Buys 65 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marshfield Associates boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 761,387 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 6.6% of Marshfield Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marshfield Associates’ holdings in Visa were worth $165,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $373,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,640,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $412.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.32.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

