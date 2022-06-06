Marshall Wace LLP Increases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 707.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 972,274 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Capital One Financial worth $161,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.83.

Shares of COF stock traded up $2.88 on Monday, hitting $126.93. 12,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $110.29 and a one year high of $177.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.