Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 180.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 556,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,877 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Globant were worth $174,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Globant by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $475,723,000 after acquiring an additional 89,799 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,457,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $457,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Globant by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,188,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $373,429,000 after purchasing an additional 349,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,867,000 after buying an additional 60,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 818,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,948,000 after buying an additional 375,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

GLOB stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.51. 1,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,815. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.39. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GLOB. TheStreet lowered Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.78.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

