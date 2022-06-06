Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 333,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,472,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.26% of Humana at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. UBS Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $490.13.

Humana stock traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $447.19. 3,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $472.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $444.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.05. The company has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

