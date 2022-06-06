Marshall Wace LLP Buys 5,810,989 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 229.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,347,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,810,989 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.12% of AT&T worth $205,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.05.

Shares of T traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $20.96. 206,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,414,328. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $150.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

