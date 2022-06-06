Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 121.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994,421 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 3.50% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $236,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

