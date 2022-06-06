Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 529,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $140,781,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Insulet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,078,434,000 after purchasing an additional 579,764 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 553.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 22,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Insulet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $450,418,000 after purchasing an additional 368,775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PODD traded up $2.26 on Monday, reaching $214.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 337.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.56 and a 200 day moving average of $248.03. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $324.81.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PODD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.62.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

