Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 1,654,197 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 223.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654,197 shares during the quarter. TransUnion makes up about 0.5% of Marshall Wace LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $283,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 314,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,323,000 after acquiring an additional 78,695 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $2,294,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.57. 1,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TransUnion has a one year low of $79.02 and a one year high of $125.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.27.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

