Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $1,141,682. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $174.65. 1,370,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,840. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.83. Marriott International has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

