Marietta Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $100,916,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 766.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 796,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,693,000 after acquiring an additional 704,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,181,000 after acquiring an additional 591,257 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,369,000 after buying an additional 571,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,224,000 after buying an additional 530,470 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.09. 5,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,592. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.29. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

