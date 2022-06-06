Marietta Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,949 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,469 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.30. The company had a trading volume of 50,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $145.51 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.66.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.72.

In related news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

