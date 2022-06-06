Marietta Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,696 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.6% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $574,844,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after buying an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $9.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $367.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,969. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $351.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $357.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

