Marietta Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $268,675,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $170,897,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $155,533,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $127,165,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $56,150,000.

Shares of NYSE SONY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $79.94 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.71.

SONY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Sony Group Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

