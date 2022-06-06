Marietta Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 232.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth about $5,464,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,686,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.00.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $5.42 on Monday, reaching $340.19. 4,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,991. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $370.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $309.00 and a 1 year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.