Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $725,000 Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,032,000 after buying an additional 892,194 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 226.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 64,702 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Yum China by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 968,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,600,000 after purchasing an additional 232,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

NYSE YUMC traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.21. The company had a trading volume of 30,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $69.58.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

YUMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.97.

About Yum China (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.