Marietta Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.3% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 147,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,778,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 26,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY boosted its holdings in PayPal by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 5,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.93 on Monday, hitting $88.46. 116,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,414,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.83 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.63. The company has a market cap of $102.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

