Marathon Asset Management LP Buys New Stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 396,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000. YPF Sociedad Anónima accounts for 0.6% of Marathon Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YPF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

YPF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.50. 23,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,843. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.