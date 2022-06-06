Maplelane Capital LLC Sells 165,000 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Maplelane Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,000 shares during the quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of International Game Technology worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGT stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $21.72. 26,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,722. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $32.95.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

