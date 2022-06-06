Maplelane Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Maplelane Capital LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Roadhouse accounts for approximately 0.7% of Maplelane Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Maplelane Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of Texas Roadhouse worth $17,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,430. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $102.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average is $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 50.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.10.

In other news, Director James R. Zarley acquired 7,069 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.56 per share, with a total value of $498,788.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $498,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

