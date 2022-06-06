MANTRA DAO Price Tops $0.0536 on Exchanges (OM)

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 5th. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $25.07 million and $4.50 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 467,982,932 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

