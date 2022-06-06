Mane Global Capital Management LP Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 163,789 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,435,000. TJX Companies comprises approximately 2.1% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 22,554 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.33. 51,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,566,911. The company has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

