Mane Global Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 163,621 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 163,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,079,000. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up about 5.0% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mane Global Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Take-Two Interactive Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $4,933,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 443.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 150,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $127.67. 10,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.73 and a 200-day moving average of $151.70. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.27.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.