Mane Global Capital Management LP Makes New $7.10 Million Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 85,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,000. YETI accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mane Global Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of YETI as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 2,552.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,491 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of YETI by 1,550.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,046,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,714,000 after acquiring an additional 983,453 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,545,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 1,753.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,214,000 after acquiring an additional 413,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,304,000 after acquiring an additional 365,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.42.

YETI stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,919. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $65.10.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

