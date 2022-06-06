Mane Global Capital Management LP Makes New $19.75 Million Investment in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 419,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,750,000. Tempur Sealy International comprises approximately 3.4% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mane Global Capital Management LP owned about 0.22% of Tempur Sealy International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $25.15. 23,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,603. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

