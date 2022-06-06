Mane Global Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 77,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $43,460,000. Domino’s Pizza accounts for 7.4% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,457,000. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DPZ traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $371.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.46. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.15 and a 52 week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on DPZ shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.65.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

