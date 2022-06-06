Maltese Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,530 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,410 shares during the quarter. QCR accounts for 1.2% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of QCR worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter valued at $4,839,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in QCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in QCR by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 34,192 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 90,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 28,996 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of QCR stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,122. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.02.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. QCR had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

