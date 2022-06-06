Maltese Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Maltese Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,618 shares during the period. Luther Burbank comprises approximately 1.3% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 1.12% of Luther Burbank worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,081. The stock has a market cap of $696.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. Luther Burbank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Luther Burbank ( NASDAQ:LBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 14.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Parham Medhat sold 4,500 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $60,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Luther Burbank Profile (Get Rating)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

