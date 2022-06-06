Maltese Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,807. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.17. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.94 per share, for a total transaction of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,223,470.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.