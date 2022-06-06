Maltese Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.57 Million Investment in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 260,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of CVB Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

In other CVB Financial news, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,975 shares in the company, valued at $604,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $150,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,142.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVBF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.04. 7,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,456. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 40.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

About CVB Financial (Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.