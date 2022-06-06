Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Stake in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,750 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNTY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.95. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,816. The firm has a market cap of $446.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.23. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $44.60.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $35,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

