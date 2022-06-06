Maltese Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Maltese Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,000 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,271.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,864,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,008 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,242,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.93. 219,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,973,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

