Maltese Capital Management LLC Buys 80,000 Shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,257.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCOW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin ( NASDAQ:BCOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile (Get Rating)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

