Maltese Capital Management LLC Buys 12,500 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Preferred Bank makes up 1.7% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $10,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 37.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFBC shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.17. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,185. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $81.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.85.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.97 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 44.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

