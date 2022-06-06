Maltese Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) by 283.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,800 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 53.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CARE traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $14.95. 396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,261. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $367.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 million. Analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

