Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Makita Corp manufactures portable electric power tools, hand-held vacuum cleaners and power saws. Their products include impact wrenches, band saws, groove cutters, hedgetrimmers and weed cutters. They also make attachments and other parts along with performing repair work. Makita Benelux BV is the Netherlands subsidiary. “

Get Makita alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Makita from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Makita stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66. Makita has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $65.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Makita had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. On average, analysts predict that Makita will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Makita Company Profile (Get Rating)

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Makita (MKTAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.