Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 81,029 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,439,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,029 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 1.47% of Old National Bancorp worth $44,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 46,921.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,228,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,493,000 after buying an additional 3,221,187 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,830,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,843 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,087,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,322 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,574,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,685,000 after acquiring an additional 634,735 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 846,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,354,000 after buying an additional 445,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ONB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.02. 31,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,277,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.40%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,117.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

