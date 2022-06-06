Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 43,798 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,143 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,798 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.34% of Wintrust Financial worth $17,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,928,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,509,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,877,000 after acquiring an additional 111,076 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 543.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after acquiring an additional 54,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,202,000 after acquiring an additional 53,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTFC traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,708. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day moving average is $92.78.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTFC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

