Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 14,173 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,173 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $13,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Pentair by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,526,000 after buying an additional 971,852 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,887,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,845,000 after acquiring an additional 675,785 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,096,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,127,000 after acquiring an additional 602,162 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 3,385.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 502,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 197.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 596,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after acquiring an additional 396,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

PNR traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $51.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $47.42 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.43.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

