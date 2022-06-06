Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 11,231 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,231 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.11% of Honeywell International worth $150,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 29,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.93.

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.95. 16,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,589. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.