Mairs & Power Inc. Reduces Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,477,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,309 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $106,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFG traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.91. 6,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,552. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average is $71.98. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

